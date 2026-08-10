WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced it is launching an E-Bike Incentive Program, giving eligible residents of West Hollywood the chance to receive an e-bike at no cost.

Up to 50 residents will be selected by lottery, with priority given to residents from low- to moderate-income households. Vouchers cover the full cost of an eligible e-bike from Bike Shop LA, plus bicycle maintenance during program participation. Available models include commuter, cruiser, cargo, and small-space-compact folding e-bikes.

Selected participants will complete a BikeLA bicycle safety course and submit quarterly reports on miles traveled as part of the program. Individuals must apply by Monday, August 31 and its open to West Hollywood residents 18 and older.

The city opened an application portal with program details at www.go.weho.org/ebike. Hard-copy applications are also available at West Hollywood City Hall at the Department of Public Works counter on the second floor. A random lottery is anticipated to be held in early September 2026, with priority for residents from low-to moderate-income households.

Selected participants will be required to complete a bicycle safety course offered by BikeLA before receiving their voucher. Participants must agree to submit quarterly reports documenting bicycle miles traveled. Full participation in these requirements is necessary for program participants to keep bicycles for the long term.

The program aims at supporting multi-modal transportation to reduce vehicle miles traveled citywide while supporting the City’s Core Value of Responsibility for the Environment. For more details contact Brandee Thornton, West Hollywood Transportation & Mobility Specialist, at (323) 848-6461 or at bthornton@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.