SANTA MONICA—An elderly couple was killed after a house fire on Sunday, August 9. The fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. on Lincoln Boulevard. Crews were fighting the flames upon arrival on the scene. The remained at the home until morning to ensure the fire was extinguished.

Both victims were pulled out of the house immediately, but were reported deceased on the scene, the Santa Monica Fire Department Division Chief James Altman stated.

After not being immediately identified neighbors confirmed the two victims were elderly and had been married for almost 70 years. “They had a great relationship” Rick Garcia told KTLA. Garcia was a caretaker for the couple.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Santa Monica Fire Department.