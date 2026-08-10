WOODLAND HILLS—On Friday, August 7, the LADA’s Office announced that Rodrigo Melgar, 27, was charged with sexually assaulting a woman after she left a North Hollywood gym on July 19. Investigators believe there are more victims, who have been asked to come forward by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Melgar, of Woodland Hills is charged in case 26VWCF01453 with one felony count of sexual penetration by use of force. He pled not guilty at arraignment on August 5. The Court set bail at $100,000. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled August 17 in Department 105 at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

On July 19, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Melgar allegedly began to follow the victim when she left a North Hollywood gym. He allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before a witness intervened, and he fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division identified and arrested Melgar on August 3. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison.

Additional victims or anyone with details is asked to call LAPD Detective M. Valdovinos at 818-754-8430. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Sunita Popal of the Sex Crimes Division and investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division.