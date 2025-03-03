WEST HOLLYWOOD—On March 2, at approximately 10:15 p.m., an earthquake struck Southern California in the San Fernando Valley. It was centered in North Hollywood and sent tremors through West Hollywood and the greater Los Angeles area.



According to USGS, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.92 on the Richter scale and its depth was 15.3 km, which is the equivalent of approximately 9.5 miles deep.



Reports indicate that the state of California endures approximately five earthquakes annually. According to USGS, the magnitude of 3.9 is considered modest. It’s those that are 4.0 and above on the Richter scale that historically have caused the most damage.