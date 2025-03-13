WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced that Eat + Drink West Hollywood is returning. Eat + Drink West Hollywood, featuring restaurants, lounges, and clubs throughout the region this March. It celebrates culinary artistry, innovation, and the diverse flavors that have long defined West Hollywood as a premier food and beverage destination and those newly emerging to make their impact.

In 2025, Eat + Drink West Hollywood has been extended from one week to more than three week. It kicked off on March 7 and will run through Monday, March 31. Participants can expect creative cuisines and innovative craft cocktails to delight foodie tastebuds. All participating restaurants and bars are within the municipal boundaries of West Hollywood.

Locals and visitors are encouraged to dine in West Hollywood through March to support hospitality workers hard hit by the LA wildfires. Visit West Hollywood will donate $1 to Restaurants Care for any dine-in reservation made in the city during the celebration in March (up to $10,000) to provide aid for food and beverage workers affected by recent wildfires.

From the Sunset Strip to Santa Monica Boulevard to the Design District, West Hollywood is home to Michelin-rated hot spots, bars offering world-class mixology, and various other hidden gems.

During Eat + Drink West Hollywood, businesses will provide unique culinary creations and libations.

Due to the popularity of Eat + Drink West Hollywood, reservations are strongly encouraged. Walk-ins are welcome but are not guaranteed. Find out more and make reservations by visiting eatdrinkweho.com.

For more details contact West Hollywood’s Business Development Division at (323) 848-6429 or at business@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.