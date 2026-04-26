WASHINGTON D.C—On April 25, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt were ushered to safety at the sound of shots fired at the White House Correspondents’ dinner at the Washington Hilton, 1919 Connecticut Avenue. A suspect is in custody.

The FBI and Washington D.C. law enforcement later identified the suspect as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, during a law enforcement press briefing led by Fox News Digital.

One Secret Service agent was shot at close range, but was saved by his bulletproof vest. President Trump posted a photo on Truth Social of the takedown of a shirtless Cole Allen lying facedown on the tile, his hands handcuffed behind his back.



According to Washington DC, Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll, Allen had multiple firearms in his possession, including a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives, when he was arrested. FBI agents have assembled outside the suspect’s home in Torrance, California. They are awaiting a search warrant signed by a judge before initiating a raid on the home.



The attempt made on the President’s life was at the same venue as the attempted assassination of former President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981. Reagan was shot by John Hinckley Jr. outside the same Washington Hilton following a labor conference over four decades ago.



Reports indicate that the suspect was able to gain entry to the venue, as he was staying at the Washington Hilton. Allen, who is reportedly a game developer who graduated from Caltech and is currently employed as a school teacher in Torrance, California. He is currently being detained on weapons charges.







