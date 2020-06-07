CALIFORNIA—Eaton Canyon Nature Center Associates reopened on Saturday, June 6, with reservations required for entry.

The Eaton Canyon Natural Center Associates offers the Eaton Canyon Nature Center which is the welcome center for guests. The Eaton Canyon Natural Area is a preserve botanical, zoological, and geological nature preserve that is located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The Eaton Canyon Nature Center reopened in November 1998, after replacing the old one which burned during the Altadena Fire in October 27, 1993. The center has live animals, offices, classrooms, an auditorium, restrooms, information desk, and gift shop.

According to their website, guests can visit the Eaton Canyon Natural Area, a 190-acre preserve where hiking trails, picnic areas, seasonal streams, rocks and minerals, various natural habitats, and native plants and wildlife.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a reservation requirement for entry.

“Beginning Saturday, June 6, 2020, timed entry reservations are required for entrance to Eaton Canyon Natural Area and access to the Eaton Canyon trail system. Timed entry reservations are free and must be made the day before your visit. No same-day reservations or walk-ins allowed. Reservations will help keep the Eaton Canyon trails from becoming overcrowded and allow enough space for trail users to maintain physical distancing of six feet, in accordance with current COVID-19 restrictions. Proof of reservation and photo ID required for entry,” states the Eaton Canyon Nature Center on its website.

All on-site events have been canceled due to potential overcrowding in respect of the coronavirus pandemic social distancing order.