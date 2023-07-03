WOODLAND HILLS—Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Area are seeking the public’s help in finding a man reported missing in Woodland Hills.

Ehssan Darabian, 38, was last seen on Wednesday, June 28, around 10 a.m. He was on foot in the region of the 20600 block of Ventura Boulevard.

Darabian is described as a male, standing 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and weighing 285 pounds. He is bald and clean-shaven and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

“Ehssan’s mental condition is poor,” said the Los Angeles Police Department in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ehssan Darabian is asked to contact Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS(800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most Keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.