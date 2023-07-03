WASHINGTON DC—On June 29, former California Congressman, and CEO of Trump’s social media platform, Devin Nunes wrote letter to Congress requesting an investigation into the Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC) as they delayed a merger for nearly a year now.

That merger was between a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) with Michael Shvartsman and his firm, Rocket One Capital LLC along with Gerald Shvartsman agreed to acquire Trump Media & Technology Group in a normal merger that would normally take 3-4 months.



The SEC filed insider trading charges against Bruce Garelick, a former member of Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC).



In an interview with “Maria in the Morning Show,” on Fox News Nunes stated:



“The obvious bias, of SEC leadership irrevocably taints the agency’s ability to conduct an impartial inquiry.”



He explained they are going through a typical merger with their finance companies and suggested that “the SEC is simply trying to run out the clock so that the lifetime of the SPAC (finance company) ends in September it dissolves.”

“Genco, head of the SEC, is someone who was heavily involved in the Russia Hoax. He was the guy to finance the Russia Hoax. He was the treasurer of the Clinton campaign in 2016. He was a guy who made the payments through a law firm who then moved it on to Fusion GPS,” Nunes stated after investigation that transpired between 2017 and 2018.



A brief search indicates that Frank Genco was the senior regulatory counsel for an international financial services firm and served as the lead attorney for regulatory matters of the SEC, NYSE, and FINRA.



The former Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Peter Strzok, who was in charge at the time of the Russia Hoax lost his job as a result. Strzok is married to Melissa Hodgman, the Associate Director of the SEC.

Nunes has the facts documented on his website, noting those involved in the Russian collusion hoax were never prosecuted. The individuals are delaying the merger between Trump’s social media site, which would normally transpire in under 4 months.

Additional details may be found on Nunes’ website or watching his interview with Maria Bartiromo.