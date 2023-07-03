HOLLYWOOD—The Fourth of July is upon us, it will be filled with barbecues, beach days, fireworks and lot of red, white and blue. Including many women making their nails red, white and blue with glitter. The 4th of July biggest Independence Day celebration is in New York City, the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. More than 60,000 shells will explode in an amazing, dazzling display over the East River to salute America.

The festivities will begin at 8 p.m., with live music followed by the 25-minute fireworks show at 9:25 p.m. It will be showstopping, with millions of spectators witnessing the spectacular performance along the East River. The high-flying, jaw-dropping fireworks display will fill the night sky with color, light, shapes and thunderous sounds. Of course, if you are in the East coast and don’t won’t to venture out, you can catch it on television on NBC.

In the West coast, the Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates the Fourth of July with a dazzling fireworks display, live music performances, specially themed décor-and it’s included in the admission price. The world-famous theme park will be immersed with festivities. Beginning at 9pm, an elaborate fireworks display will splash across the sky, with a score of Universal-themed music and patriotic favorites.

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle featuring an incredible light projection experience, while they enjoy the magical land of Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The program runs nightly through August 14. Who will be at the Hollywood Bowl? Legendary entertainers The Beach Boys are headlining one of LA’s greatest summer traditions, the July 4 Fireworks Spectacular at the Hollywood Bowl. It began on July 2-4, the three days and featuring John Stamos, The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, and dozens of chart-topping anthems from the Beach Boys. This will be a great fireworks show!

World-famous Muscle Beach in Venice hosts its annual bodybuilding and figure competition every July 4. Pre-judging begins at 10 a.m. and the finals take place at 1pm. Taking place at the Venice Beach Recreation Center, the competition is open to all amateur athletes with a $120 entry fee. Admission is free to the public. One of Marina de Rey’s most popular annual events, the 4th of July Fireworks Show is back with a 20-minute display that starts at 9 p.m.

The pyrotechnics will be synchronized to music played over loudspeakers at Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village. The fireworks will be shot from a barge off the Marina’s south jetty. City cruises will also offer special July 4th cruises: a sights and sips cruise, and a Premier Dinner Cruise. You must call for reservations at Citycruises.com. You can also charter a private yacht to get the ultimate close-up view.

The world-famous Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena will host the postponed soccer match between the LA Galaxy and the LAFC instead of their annual AmericaFest on July 4. The game is the season opener and despite its lack of AmericaFest, it is guaranteed to put you in a festive spirit. The Six Flags Magic Mountain presents the annual Coca-Cola July 4th Fest. Tickets can be purchased at Six Flags Mountain website.

In the mood for a movie? West Hollywood’s ulta-chic rooftop bar L.P. is showing-what else? Independence Day for its Fourth of July screening at the Melrose Rooftop Theatre. The ulta-chic restaurant and rooftop bar, E.P. & L. P., is serving more than handcrafted cocktails and modern American bites.Call for prices, but it’s about $25, dinner and movie $49. Check their website, it might be sold out for the Fourth of July.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing everyone a Safe and Happy 4th of July!