WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, February 6, two cars crashed into each other in West Hollywood, and as a result of this collision, an elderly man who was one of the drivers injured.

According to the West Hollywood Times, the crash involved two cars at 7:30 p.m. on the Eastbound side of Santa Monica Boulevard. According to the same report, one of these vehicles hit a tree outside the Mother Lode bar in West Hollywood.

Emergency vehicles arrived, and first responders treated those who were wounded in the chaos after they closed off the East Bound side of the Boulevard. Minimal damage done to the second vehicle.

According to the West Hollywood Times, the first responders treated the injured elderly man and took him to the hospital. The crash and debris left behind caused a traffic jam on the Eastbound Side of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Eastbound Lanes were closed on Friday night so the car crash could be investigated and the debris cleared. Names of the drivers have not been released.