SANTA CLARA– Under beautiful blue skies on Sunday February 8, at Levi Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks smothered the New England Patriots with a ferocious defense and earned a championship by the score of 29-13.

The game was not as close as the score would indicate. This was the second Super Bowl victory for the Seahawks, who also won Super Bowl XLIII. The Patriots gave a lackluster performance, not scoring until the fourth quarter. NFL MVP runner up QB Drake Maye was hurried by the Seahawks an astonishing 21 times while attempting to pass the ball.

For the victorious Seahawks, running back Kenneth Walker was named the games MVP. The line of scrimmage was controlled by Seattle the entire contest. Seahawks QB Sam Darnold played effectively, completing one of the best turnarounds in NFL history. He also became the first USC QB to win the Super Bowl in its 60 year history. Ex Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had an efficient outing with 6 receptions for 61 yards.

When all was said and done however, the Seahawks defense was the main reason for the victory. They forced four turnovers, an interception returned for a touchdown, an collected six sacks of Drake Maye.

The much anticipated halftime show by Bad Bunny did not dissapoint. Of local note, Highland Park eatery Villa Taco made its way to the field. It’s front entrance facsimile was shown during his performance.

Super Bowl LXI will be held on February 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Congratulations to the Seattle Seahawks on their well deserved victory.