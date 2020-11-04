UNITED STATES−On Tuesday, November 3, the Presidential election between incumbent President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President, Joe Biden was completed without complications. As of 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, the complete list of election results are still not in.

Joe Biden carries 238 electoral votes to President Trump’s 213. News reports indicate that if Biden were to take Nevada, Michigan, and Wisconsin, he would win the Presidency.

Millions of votes have yet to be counted. The country waits while votes are counted in Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

There have been one-point-one million mail-in ballots counted in the state of Pennsylvania which is reportedly half of the votes that need to be counted.

Pennsylvania Democrat Governor, Tom Wolf, Tweeted, “I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Tweets by GovernorsOffice

Numbers reveal Trump won Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Louisiana, Nebraska, Idaho, Florida Texas, and Ohio.

Biden picked up; Vermont, Virginia, Illinois, New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Massachusetts, Colorado, New York, Washington, Washington D.C. Arizona, and Minnesota.

The Democrat party won the House with California Congresswoman, Nancy Pelosi remaining in control of the House of Representatives as Speaker of the House, however, news reports indicate that Republicans are projected to retain control of the House by gaining 12 seats breaking the Republican majority record of 246 in 1946.

Republicans took the Senate majority, claiming control over Congress with Senator, Susan Collins (R-Me), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

The Democrat party poured over $140,000,000 into South Carolina to unseat South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Graham won the Palmetto State by 56.3 percent.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) lost to former Auburn football coach, Tommy Tuberville 39.6-60.4.

Senate Minority Leader and potential 2021 Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell (R-KY) indicated that some things won’t change next year, but “Lawmakers that the White House do not have to be in perpetual conflict.”

https://www.facebook.com/McConnellForSenate/videos/549410239261156

Both candidates spoke in the in the early hours of the night both indicating their own potential win.

Biden spoke to a parking lot full of supporters who honked in approval as he spoke.

President Trump spoke of the injustice of the election being drawn out past election night.

“We were winning everything and all of a sudden it was called off.”

Some news reports indicate all votes may not be accounted for until Friday, November 6.