HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Canadian actress Elisha Cuthbert is known for her roles in the films: Love, Old School, and The Girl Next Door, as well as the TV shows 24, The Ranch on Netflix, and Happy Endings. She now resides in Hollywood Hills. She is selling her home. It can either be purchased for $3.2 million or be rented for $12,650 per month.



This house is located on a hill behind the Chateau Marmont hotel and is above the Sunset Strip and this home is comprised of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It spans approximately 2,100 square feet. Behind the house is a yard from which one can look out and see the city and this yard contains tropical plants and a fireplace.





