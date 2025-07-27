EL SEGUNDO– On Saturday, July 26 thousands of die hard loyal fans entered, “The Bolt” to watch the Los Angeles Chargers open up training camp. The beautiful weather was idyllic, especially since the practice began at 5:00 pm.

Back Together Weekend is the opening weekend of NFL Training Camp for all 32 teams. On the field, The Chargers Wide Receiver Quentin Johnston hauled in a 60-yard score on a play that seemed to fool the defense as Johnston was left all alone on a deep pass from Herbert.

The practice lasted 90 minutes. Another standout Wide Receiver Derius Davis’ recent surge as a wide receiver continued Saturday as he caught three touchdown passes, including two from Justin Herbert in team drills.

On a sad note, WR Mike Williams has decided to retire.

Williams, who re-joined the Chargers in free agency, was recently placed on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list with an injury.

The retirement of Williams, who will turn 31 years old in October, leaves a sizable void in the Chargers wide receiver room.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver was expected to provide a big-bodied target on the outside for Justin Herbert, something the Bolts offense was missing for parts of the 2024 season.

Omarion Hampton figures to play a key role in the Chargers offense this season.

But the Bolts 2025 first-round pick has been thrust into the top running back spot with Najee Harris on the Non-Football Injury List with an eye injury.

Harris, who signed as a free agent this offseason, was involved in a July 4 fireworks mishap before camp began but has since reported.

“Najee is here, he’s in meetings,” Harbaugh said. “It’s great to have him.”

Harbaugh enters his second year as Head Coach Of Tthe Chargers. This might be the year the Chargers finally win the AFC West over the Kansas City Chiefs.

These old rivals will meet in Brazil for the opening game of the 2025 season. Herbert versus Mahomes.

After an 11-win season and a playoff appearance in 2024, the Chargers are expected to aim for a deep playoff run and potentially challenge for the Super Bowl.

There are high expectations for both the team and star quarterback Justin Herbert, with some predicting a potential breakout season for Ladd McConkey. However, some analysts caution that the team might face tougher competition and a more challenging schedule in 2025.

The Chargers will resume practice on Monday. How wonderful that football is back.