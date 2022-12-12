UNITED STATES—Between December 2 and December 10, the owner and CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, released previously censored Twitter files to the public.

Since Musk’s takeover of Twitter, he reinstated old Twitter accounts and begun to expose tweets previously suppressed by previous ownership and those left in charge of censorship.

On December 10, Musk released the fourth part of Twitter Files, the banning of former President Trump from Twitter that occurred on January 8, 2021.

Reports indicate Trump was blacklisted and banned from Twitter at the prodding of former First Lady Michelle Obama. Actor and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk was blacklisted.

On December 8, Musk released a secret list of those blacklisted from the social media platform, many whom were conservatives banished over their stance.

On December 7, @elonmusk tweeted, “Most important data was hidden (from you too) and some may have been deleted, but everything we find, will be released.”



“In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today,” Musk tweeted December 6.



Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stamford University was blacklisted after publicly stating that children could be harmed by COVID-19 lockdowns. Political activist, Dan Bongino of the Dan Bongino Show was also blacklisted from Twitter.

The Twitter Files Part 3 was released to the public on December 9 revealing what was censored between the 2020 Presidential election leading up to the January 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

On December 2, Musk released Twitter Files Part One discussing previously suppressed tweets hidden by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) exposing information found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. He revealed tweets from President Joe Biden who was in a position as Vice President at the time. The deleted posts thanked Hunter for introducing his father, Joe, to fellow board members of Burisma Holdings Ltd. in Ukraine.

There was another attempt to suppress the truth by former FBI Special Counsel James Baker, who was the Twitter Deputy General Counsel who lost their job for vetting Twitter Files Part One.

The news went viral with 90.4K likes, 1,035 quoted tweets, and 17.4K retweets, with few mainstream media outlets reporting it.