MALIBU—The Emily Shane Foundation’s annual fundraiser Wings Over Malibu was held on April 21 with an evening gala at Duke’s Malibu-Ocean Room. Participants enjoyed food, wine, and an online auction.

The Emily Shane Foundation is known throughout local communities as a resource for underprivileged middle school students in Los Angeles and Ventura County with academic challenges. Its Successful Educational Achievement program provides one-on-one tutoring and mentorship services for children in need of additional academic support and guidance.

Thirteen year-old Emily Shane was killed on the Pacific Coast Highway in 2010. Her mother, Ellen Shane founded the non-profit to honor her daughter’s memory.

During the event, there were opportunities to bid for luxury resort packages and attend tours of Jay Leno’s Big Dog Production garage. Students who participated in the SEA program had their handwritten notes on display throughout the venue as a gesture of appreciation.

For more details about The Emily Shane Foundation or upcoming events contact (213) 290-5441 or info@emilyshane.org.