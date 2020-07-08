SANTA MONICA—On Monday, June 6, Alicia Arden held a press conference demanding the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) investigate the inaction of a police report filed in 1997.

In the police report, Arden accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually battering her at a Santa Monica hotel. Epstein was an American financier and convicted sex offender.

Arden is represented by attorney Gloria Allred. During the conference, Allred detailed that after the report was filed, “Ms. Arden was never contacted by the police or by any prosecutor.”

Regarding the incident, Arden stated she was put in contact with Epstein through a friend “who had been offered a chance to work for Victoria Secret by Epstein.” An afternoon meeting was subsequently set up at the Shutters Hotel in Santa Monica. In the room, he touched her inappropriately, making her “feel scared and [began] to cry.” He also allegedly said to her, “Let me manhandle you.”

Arden was able to flee the room, when Epstein received a phone call. He allegedly attempted to give her $100, then followed her to the valet parking area to offer it again. She ended up taking it.

She allegedly went straight to the police station to file a report. Arden was told she “was very pretty,” that she went to the hotel “willingly,” and that her looks caused her to “intimidate men.”

She recounted, “I told police that I did not ask or give permission to be touched or to have Epstein start taking my clothes off. I thought I was going to a legitimate audition for Victoria’s Secret, and he took advantage of me.”

Officers told her to think about her actions. She ended up leaving, and coming back the next week to formally file the report.

Allred ended the conference by stating letters would be sent to SMPD Police Chief Cynthia Renaud and Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

When Canyon News attempted to contact the SMPD regarding calls about the investigation, the Public Information Officer was unavailable for comment. Anyone with information on the incident can contact the SMPD at 310-458-8449.