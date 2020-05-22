UNITED STATES—On Thursday, May 21, ESPN released the trailer for their new nine-part documentary series, “Man in the Arena.” Set to be released in 2021, the series will be based on Tom Brady’s career as a quarterback for the New England Patriots, highlighting defining moments and challenges that Brady faced. It will be produced by Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports and Brady’s 199 Productions.



In a statement, Brady commented:

“Through the series, we’re defining the key moments and challenges that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat. This compelling and powerful show will entertain, inspire and have you on the edge of your seat. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The 42 year-old quarterback has played in a total of nine Super Bowls and won six, making him the record holder for the most Super Bowl wins by any player. He also won a record four Super Bowl MVP awards.

The announcement of the new series comes after the success of ESPN’s released docuseries, “The Last Dance,” which focused on the success of NBA star Michael Jordan. After 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.

It is unclear whether the series will address controversies surrounding Brady, including his 2016 involvement in deflategate during the AFC title game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brady revealed that the title of the series is based on Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech which inspired him to “ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way.”