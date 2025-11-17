MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page on Sunday, November 16, that some meetings and events at Malibu City Hall have been rescheduled or moved as a result of the heavy rains and flooding from the storms that transpired over the weekend. There were unforeseen water damage at Malibu City Hall that occurred during the storm on Saturday, November 15.

Postponed events will be rescheduled as quickly as possible, with details posted on the city website calendar, and agendacenter at www.malibucity.org/agendacenter, via e-notifications and on social media. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Postponed, Changed, and/or Relocated Events at City Hall:

• The opening reception of “Land, Water, Spirit” art exhibition scheduled for November for 16 is postponed.

• The Senior Center, including the Computer Lab, is closed until further notice.

• All Senior Center classes and events during the week of November 17 – 21 have been moved to the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park for the same times as scheduled.

• All City Commission meetings that were scheduled for the week of November 17 – 21 are either being relocated or rescheduled; updated meeting agenda notices will be posted at www.MalibuCity.org/agendacenter and the website calendar at www.MalibuCity.org/Calendar.

• Meetings and events scheduled for the Civic Theater / Council Chambers will take place as scheduled.

• City Hall remains open for normal hours and services, including the Public Counters. The Community Swimming Pool, City parks, and the Michael Landon Center remain open for normal hours.

• The Malibu Library Speaker Series on November 19 will take place as scheduled.

The public and drivers were warned to expect ongoing rocks and debris in the canyons and flooding along PCH, and lane or road closures for debris removal. City Public Works crews are clearing debris at numerous locations and continue to monitor critical infrastructure and roadways.

For further questions, contact Malibu City Hall at 310-456-2489.