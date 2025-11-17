SANTA MONICA—On November 13, the city of Santa Monica posted on its website that as a result of the heavy rains and flooding that struck the region on Saturday, November 15, the community recycling event that was planned has been postponed.

The new event date is December 6 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 2500 Michigan Avenue. Individuals are asked to see alternative options for e-waste recycling below if they are unable to make the new date.

E-Waste Recycling

Residential Door-To-Door Program: Santa Monica has a residential hazardous waste pick up program through Clean Earth (free of cost), including e-waste and batteries. Santa Monica residents should call (877) 443-2371 to schedule a pick-up.

Drop Off: LA S.A.F.E centers accept household hazardous waste including e-waste and batteries. Make sure to review the hours of operations and items accepted on the LA Sanitation website. The event is free for Santa Monica residents only and involves paper shredding, e-waste recycling and mattress recycling.