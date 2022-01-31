NEW YORK—“Extra” correspondent and former Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst died on Sunday, January 30. According to reports, the entertainment reporter and lawyer jumped from her apartment building in New York City. The incident was reported to the New York Police Department shortly after 7 a.m. when her body was discovered on the street.

Kryst posted a picture of herself hours before her death with the following message on her Instagram page:

““May this day bring you rest and peace ❤️.”

Her family issued the family statement on Sunday:

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”

The family added, “As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time.”

Kryst was born in Jackson, Michigan in April 1991. The family later moved to North Carolina where she attended Northwestern High School and later graduated from Fort Mill High School. She attended the University of South Carolina where she graduated with a degree in marketing and human resource management. She attended Wake Forest University School of Law earning her Juris Doctor and Master in Business Administration in 2017.

She founded the fashion blog White Collar Glam and worked as an attorney at Poyner Spruill LLP. She became a correspondent at “Extra” in October 2019.

“Extra” issued the following statement after learning about Kryst’s death:

“Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show; she was a beloved part of our “Extra” family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”