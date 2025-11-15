WEST HOLLYWOOD—On October, shortly before 1 p.m., an attempted robbery occurred in the 900 Block of North Sweetzer Avenue, where a masked man tried to use a gun to rob a man of his Rolex watch. The robber tried to take the Rolex by force, but the attempt failed because the victim was a retired wrestler.

A struggle ensued between the two men. The robber soon found himself on the ground, being held in place by the former wrestler, but the struggle continued, where another individual ran over to assist the wrestler.

As the wrestler held the robber down on the ground, his girlfriend pried the gun out of the robber’s hand and threw the weapon away. Afterwards, the couple was joined by a utility worker who had been working on a nearby house. He helped them by holding down the suspect’s legs, and authorities were called.

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene. The wrestler informed authorities that he and his girlfriend had been walking when a sedan pulled over, after which the robber emerged from the vehicle.

The former wrestler and his girlfriend did not release their names as they desired to remain anonymous. A second man emerged from the sedan, but instead of joining the robbery attempt, he climbed back into the sedan and fled the scene.