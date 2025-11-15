WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, November 10, during the West Hollywood Public Safety Commission meeting, the Los Angeles Sheriff Department reported that during West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnaval on October 31, one arrest was made.



This report was made by Sergeant Jason Duron, who is assigned to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.



In response, Catherine Eng, a member of the West Hollywood Public Safety Commission, pressed for further details about the arrest. Sergeant Duron revealed that the person had been arrested for trespassing. He did not provide any additional information beyond those details.