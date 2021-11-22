SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, November 21 at around 6:00 a.m., a person was killed on the 10 freeway going west bound in Santa Monica after a vehicle turned over.

The person was found entrapped in the vehicle and was extracted by firefighter personnel. They declared the victim dead on arrival.

According to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department, “firefighters located a single-car traffic accident with one patient entrapped. An immediate extraction operation ensued and firefighter/paramedics accessed the patient to conduct an assessment. Unfortunately, the patient was beyond medical help and determined dead on scene.”