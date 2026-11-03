SHERMAN OAKS—On November 3, California Highway Patrol (CHP) released the name of who died in the multi-vehicle crash, that caused one vehicle to roll over. One man, later identified as Tomas Venancio Medel, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

On Sunday, November 1, at approximately 1:45 a.m., CHP officers responded to a multi-vehicle car accident on the northbound lane of the 405 Freeway near the 101 (Ventura) interchange.

CHP reported that total of three cars collided, with one person being ejected from their vehicle. The incident shutdown all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway until 7:00 a.m.

No more information is currently available. The cause of the accident is unknown.