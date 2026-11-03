LOS FELIZ—On October 28, locals came out to support a local lively little tavern, Ye Rustic Inn, located at 1831 Hillhurst Avenue. The bar’s owner, Susan Wood, issued a plea for help on her Instagram page, drawing a crowd of supporters holding vigil as their favorite dive bar faces possible closure.

According to reports, Ms. Woods owns the business, but not the building. The lease expires in January 2027. The landlord has said the famous outdoor patio must be removed because of liability issues with the insurance company.

Ye Rustic Inn has been a part of the community for over five decades. It first opened its doors in 1971. The old-style paneled walls, deer-antler chandelier, and jukebox feel like an old tavern crossed with the atmosphere of a favorite uncle’s deer camp. It’s a gathering place and a favorite watering hole for many.

While some complain that the wings are expensive, others are drawn in by those extra-crispy buffalo wings. They seem to sell themselves. Ye Rustic Inn has its regulars who have frequented the bar for ages. According to reports, the landlord will not budge on the restaurant’s famous outdoor patio bar section. Details are unclear at this time. For now, the restaurant is open for business. Susan Wood invites her patrons to come out in support of their favorite dive bar as she navigates its future.