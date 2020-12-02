CALIFORNIA- On Thursday, November 26, a fatal drowning occurred at Point Reyes National Seashore when a 4-year-old female was swept by a wave into the ocean.

The father went into the ocean after his daughter in an attempt to save her.

A 9-1-1 call was received around 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The California Highway Patrol and Reach One helicopters, along with National Park Service Rangers, the U.S. Coast Guard, personnel from Marin County Sheriff’s Department, and Marin County Fire Department Paramedic Unit were all dispatched to the scene.

The child was transported to Oakland Children’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The father was transported to Petaluma Regional Hospital and treated for hypothermia.

No further details are available according to the National Park service.