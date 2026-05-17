SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, May 16, the Santa Monica Police Department reported they are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a Metro bus that occurred Friday afternoon at Main Street and Ocean Park Boulevard.

On May 15 at approximately 2 p.m., officers and Santa Monica Fire Department personnel responded to the area of Main Street and Ocean Park Boulevard regarding a collision involving a pedestrian and a Metro bus. The pedestrian, an adult female, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators located security video from a nearby business, which provided a clearer view of the circumstances leading up to the collision. Preliminary investigation indicates the Metro bus was stopped when the pedestrian moved underneath the bus. As the bus pulled away from the stop, the pedestrian was struck and sustained fatal injuries.

There is no indication of impairment or distraction on the part of the operator in the early stages of the investigation.

A Big Blue Bus vehicle that arrived at the stop moments after the incident was temporarily held for documentation and released as soon as practical.

Main Street was closed between Ocean Park Boulevard and Hollister Avenue during the investigation. Traffic on westbound Ocean Park Boulevard toward Main Street was impacted. Details about the victim’s name and age has not been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with details related to the incident is asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department Sergeant Jason Olson at 310-458-8367, Jason.Olson@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.