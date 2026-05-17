GRIFFITH PARK—On Saturday, May 16, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a brush fire in Griffith Park. The fire was reported at 10:18 a.m. at 2652 N. Commonwealth Rd.

LAFD units arrived on scene of a brush fire. Park rangers and LAFD Air Operations are also on scene. Initial reports are that it a 100′ by 100′ fire, no wind and in light grass. Approximately 70 LAFD personnel attached to the incident.

Forward progress stopped on the brush fire was declared at 10:53 a.m. 1/4-acre fire in light grass to medium brush. The LAFD placed a wet line around the parameter of the fire and will remain on scene to make sure all hot spots are out. There were no injuries reported and no structures or exposures damaged during the incident.