INGLEWOOD– NFL fans around the world rejoiced as the upcoming NFL schedule was released on Thursday, May 14. Rams fans are ecstatic about the incredible matchups, begining in the Outback of Australia against their arch nemesis the San Francisco 49ers to kick off the season.

After Quarterback Matthew Staffords MVP campaign last season, and reaching the NFC Championship. These Rams are going to be a prime time fixture.

After kicking off the season facing the 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the NFL’s first-ever Australia game, the Rams will host the New York Giants in their first year under head coach John Harbaugh on Monday Night Football for their home opener in Week 2.

Some Rams fans are disappointed that the 49ers game will not be played at SoFi Stadium. While the Rams will be sacrificing one home game, Sofi was actually surrounded by a sea of red forty niners fans.

Hopefully, Austrailia will have more Rams fans in the stands than at Sofi Stadium.

The primetime trend continues with a Week 3 Sunday Night Football showdown against the Broncos in Denver, a Week 5 Monday Night Football clash with Josh Allen and the Bills at SoFi Stadium.

The previously-announced Thanksgiving Eve home game against the Packers on Netflix in Week 12, hosting the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 13, then a Christmas night game against the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 16.

On the defensive end, the Rams added an All-Pro cornerback to its secondary in Trent McDuffie while retaining key pieces to their defense like inside linebacker Nate Landman and safeties Kam Curl and Quentin Lake.

Here is the Los Angeles Rams 2026 regular season schedule:

Week 1, Sept. 10: San Francisco 49ers (Melbourne) | 5:35 p.m. | Netflix

Week 2, Sept. 21: New York Giants (Monday Night Football) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN & ABC – TICKETS | SUITES

Week 3, Sept. 27: at Denver Broncos | 5:20 p.m. | NBC

Week 4, Oct. 4: at Philadelphia Eagles | 10 a.m. | FOX

Week 5, Oct. 12: Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football) | 5:15 p.m. | ESPN – TICKETS | SUITES

Week 6, Oct. 18: Arizona Cardinals | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES

Week 7, Oct. 25: at Las Vegas Raiders | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 8, Nov. 1: Los Angeles Chargers | 1:05 p.m. | FOX – TICKETS | SUITES

Week 9, Nov. 8: at Washington Commanders | 10 a.m. | FOX

Week 10, Nov. 15: at Arizona Cardinals | 1:05 p.m. | CBS

Week 11: BYE

Week 12, Nov. 25: Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Eve) | 5:00 p.m. | Netflix – TICKETS | SUITES

Week 13, Dec. 3: Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football) | 5:15 p.m. | Amazon Prime Video – TICKETS | SUITES

Week 14, Dec. 13: at San Francisco 49ers | 1:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 15, Dec. 20: Dallas Cowboys | 1:25 p.m. | CBS – TICKETS | SUITES

Week 16, Dec. 25: at Seattle Seahawks (Friday) | 5:15 p.m. | FOX

Week 17, TBD: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | TBD | TBD

Week 18, TBD: Seattle Seahawks | TBD | TBD – TICKETS | SUITES

With all of their talent, the Rams are one of the premier teams in the league. WHOSE HOUSE? RAMS HOUSE!