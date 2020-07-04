SANTA MONICA— Although many celebrations for the 4th of July have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Monica Pier’s ferris wheel, known as the Pacific Wheel, will light up with red, white, and blue colors to honor Independence Day.

This light show will begin at sunset at around 8:10 p.m. PST on July 3 and end at 12:30 a.m. PST on July 4, according to Patch. The ferris wheel, which is 130-feet tall, will display American flag colors as made possible with computer-generated lighting.

Pacific Park will remain closed from July 3 to July 5 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but individuals can still enjoy the view close by and virtually at https://pacpark.com/santa-monica-pier-live-cams/wheel/.

Any questions about the ferris wheel’s live stream can be directed to webcams@pacpark.com.

Pacific Park will reopen on July 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST, but rides will remain closed.

This isn’t the first time the Pacific Wheel has been lit up in specific lightings. According to Pacific Park’s website, the Santa Monica Pier receives many requests from companies, causes, and individuals to partner together and bring awareness to certain causes or events.

In July 2019, the Pacific Wheel was themed to support LA Galaxy. The wheel featured LA Galaxy team colors and the LA Galaxy shield for the weekend.