SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department is currently accepting applications for a Police Records Technician. Individuals can apply for the position of a specialized clerical and technical duties that support police officers and investigators.

Duties of the position include:

-Performs a variety of specialized law enforcement clerical and technical duties. Provides technical support to police officers and investigators. Responds to public requests for information or services.

-Works under the general supervision of professional and technical supervisory positions (sworn and non-sworn), including, but not limited to the Police Records Supervisor, who outlines work assignments and periodically reviews work in progress and upon completion. No supervision is exercised.

Representative Duties

Assembles and distributes crime reports, citations and related documents for investigation and/or prosecution.

Responds to inquiries and provides assistance to the public, City and department personnel, other law enforcement agencies, and court personnel in a courteous and tactful manner, both in person and by telephone.

Accesses state and national law enforcement telecommunications systems to enter and retrieve investigative information; makes automated notifications to Department of Justice on state mandated programs and manages local supporting files; assists Agency CLETS Coordinator in enforcing system compliance laws and carrying out validation and audit responsibilities.

Conducts source document research on Santa Monica arrest and bench warrants; enters results in county and state warrant data bases. Maintains department warrant service files.

Prepares an archival record of law enforcement documents on optical imaging system; assists in maintaining original document files, off-site storage and ensuring compliance with records retention and destruction schedules.

Analyzes, classifies and transcribes reports; enters data into an automated records management data base; retrieves and compiles information from department data bases, using a variety of routine and complex retrieval procedures. Reviews reports and citations for errors and sends correction notifications to officers; assists officers in resolving errors to ensure reports are complete and accurate. Reviews Department of Justice record control forms and electronically generated statistical reports for accuracy and completeness.

Understands and applies laws governing criminal justice records dissemination; responds to public records act requests online, in person, by phone or mail; provides information to other law enforcement agencies.

Handles cash and operates a cash register; balances large daily cash intake for fees, services and bail deposits; responds to bail inquiries.

Verifies accuracy of bills for contract services; prepares appropriate payment forms for manager approval. Researches impounded vehicle records to determine eligibility for release; collects and processes applicable fees in accordance with department procedures.

The individual for this position may train new employees as needed. To become a part of a dynamic team dedicated to maintaining public safety and making a difference. Annual salary for the position is $63,356.80 – $78,208. Final date to submit an application is Tuesday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. PST.