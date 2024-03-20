STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that the Los Angeles Fire Department battle a blaze at the famed Baked Potato Jazz Club on Tuesday, March 19.

It was posted on Facebook that the blaze erupted at 3787 Cahuenga Blvd. near the rear portion of the businesses audio/visual equipment room. The fire was reported at 5:28 a.m., with firefighters responding to the one-story commercial building with smoke emerging from the rear.

Crews quickly deployed hose lines to the rear and extinguished the flames, keeping them from extending inside the main portion of the business. It took 34 firefighters 17 minutes to extinguish the flames. There were no reports of any injuries during the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

“As firefighters, we take our task to protect property seriously, whether fighting fire in a shed or a mansion. But sometimes there’s a little extra pride and joy that comes with saving a building as iconic as the Baked Potato, founded 54 years ago. We hope the community continues to enjoy this local Studio City venue for years to come, and we are happy to now be a part of the history of this famous Jazz Club,” the LAFD noted on Facbeook.

The jazz club is located at 3787 Cahuenga Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604. All ages are welcome and the establishment is open for business nightly from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The kitchen is open till 11:30 p.m.

“The Baked Potato Jazz Club has been the home venue for some of the greatest musicians since 1970. The world famous Baked Potato Jazz club offers stellar music nightly and great food. We invite you to buy tickets to one of our upcoming events and experience the LA Jazz Music Scene for yourself, and see some of the greatest musicians since 1970. The world famous Baked Potato Jazz club offers stellar music nightly and great food. We invite you to buy tickets to one of our upcoming events and experience the LA Jazz Music Scene for yourself,” the Baked Potato Jazz Club website states.