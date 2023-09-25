BEVERLY HILLS—On September 23, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, made an appearance at the private home of TV executive, founder of Children Uniting Nations and President of Cinémoi USA, Daphna Ziman, located at 9364 Beverly Crest Drive in Beverly Hills.



While speaking to a crowd of approximately 45 people, the First Lady campaigned for a second term for her husband, Joe Biden, for President in 2024.



In her speech she reminded supporters that it was her husband who appointed Ketanji Brown Jackson as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. She also indicated that it was her husband that worked to have prescription drug prices lowered with “Big Pharma.”



Dr. Biden was telling the crowd about his achievements in climate change, and how the

American people should re-elect her husband so he can “finish the job.”



In her travels, FLOTUS spoke at campaign fundraising events in Seattle Washington, and traveled San Diego where she was greeted by San Diego Mayor, Todd Gloria at San Diego International Airport. She then flew from San Diego to Hollywood Burbank Airport. The Beverly Hills stop was scheduled just ahead of the upcoming Republican Presidential debate.



Jill Biden spoke highly of her husband, saying, “he has an unshakable hope in the future of our country. Anyone can tell you what they want to do, but Joe can tell what he’s done.”



She attempted a jab at former President Donald Trump in her speeches on the campaign trail saying in part, “We know what’s in store if the extreme MAGA Republicans return to power. The choice in this election could not be more clear.”



President Biden has not traveled to California for a campaign event. Multiple news sources suggest Biden may be avoiding the area during a time of unrest with labor unions, and motel strikes.



The California Republican Party (CAGOP) made the following statement about the upcoming 2nd GOP Presidential Debate, September 29-October 1st at the Anaheim Marriot Hotel.



“All eyes will be on California next week as our state hosts the 2nd GOP Presidential Debate in my hometown of Simi Valley and on the hallowed grounds of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Following this historic debate, the momentum will shift to the largest California Republican Party Convention in our history, where four presidential candidates, including President Donald J. Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tim Scott, and Vivek Ramaswamy, will take the stage. With 169 delegates up for grabs – the most of any state, California will play a pivotal role in deciding our Party’s nominee.



I can’t wait to hear from all the candidates and why they would be the best person to take on and beat Joe Biden or whomever the Democrat nominee may be in 2024.” — CAGOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson



The end of the last fundraising quarter for any party to qualify for the 2024 Presidential election is September 30th.