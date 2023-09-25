LAS VEGAS–139 days until Super Bowl LVIII will be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. No one is certain which two teams will vie for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but we do know that pop and R&B icon Usher has been named as the Super Bowl halftime star.

The NFL and Apple Music made the exciting announcement on Sunday, September 24 that Usher would headline the NFL’s biggest stage. A music megastar who has won 8 Grammys, will light up the Vegas sky on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium.

Usher, 44, views the Super Bowl performance as a moment to be crossed off his bucket list. 12 minutes on the NFL’s biggest stage is the ultimate gig.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” said Usher. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Over the last 3 years, Usher has revived his career by becoming this generations Mr Vegas.

Usher has been based out of Vegas for the past few years. In July 2021, he launched a residency at the Coliseum, while the following years he switched venues to Dolby, the following year he switched venues to Dolby Live and launched “Usher: My Way.” This new residency has become a massive hit and currently has shows scheduled through early December.

During his career, Usher has amassed 18 top 10 hits on the Hot 100, including nine No. 1s, with songs like “U Got It Bad,” “Yeah!” feat Lil Jon and Ludacris, “My Boo” with Alicia Keys and “OMG” feat. will.i.am., which will surely ramp up the speculation around who may come out as a special guest alongside him. He also has four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 to his name across his career.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Seth Dudowsky, the head of music for the NFL, in a statement. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

Usher’s performance follows Rihanna, who performed last year in Glendale, Ariz., making her pregnancy public from the sky-high Super Bowl stage, and catching the attention of fans on social media.

In February 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., as a nostalgic nod to the Super Bowl’s return to the region, the Los Angeles rap icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar performed at the halftime show, along with Eminem, Mary J. Blige and special guest, 50 Cent.

The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 11, 2024, and be hosted for the first time in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, the $2 billion jet-black venue affectionately nicknamed, the Death Star.