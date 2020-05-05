SHERMAN OAKS—Mary Winsor, the well-known celebrity Pilates instructor, died on April 28 of complications due to ALS. She was 70 years old.

She was a household name in celebrity circles, her clientele boasted of various A-listers, including Elizabeth Berkley, Drew Barrymore, Miley Cyrus, and Melanie Griffith.

Winsor was born on 11 March 1950, and later went on to study modern dance at Michigan State.

Mari moved to Los Angeles where she got her big break as a backup dancer in music videos. Some of the videos she appeared in include Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal and Moonwalker, Boaz Davidson’s Salsa, Rowdy Herrington’s Roadhouse and Robert Iscove’s The Flash. After her career as a dancer she transitioned to a dance instructor.

Winsor Pilates, her first fitness studio opened its doors to the public in 1990. Through books, infomercials, and fitness videos, her workout was now available to people all over the world.

Maria Shriver said to the Hollywood Reporter of the late instructor, “Mari always made me feel included whether I could do the pilates or not. She always said ‘it’s okay if you don’t come back. I’ll love you anyway. You’ll find the time when the time is right. You’ll be able to come and do the pilates.”

Mari was diagnosed with ALS in 2013.

She became an activist and raised millions to help find a cure for ALS.

Her family requests that gifts be sent in the form of donations to Complexions Ballet Emergency Relief Fund or The ALS Association Golden West Chapter via Team Winsor Pilates