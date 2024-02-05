BEVERLY HILLS/TOPANGA CANYON—On February 1, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of a flash robbery suspect.

The LAPD reported on January 31, 2024, the ORCTF served a search and arrest warrant in Lancaster in connection to a suspect, identified by Glendale Police Department detectives, who was involved in the Topanga Nordstrom flash-robbery that transpired on August 12, 2023. During the search of the location, an unregistered handgun, an extended magazine, ammunition, and approximately $4,500 was recovered.

The Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) was established to combat the flash-robberies impacting various businesses around the region. The task force is a partnership consisting of detectives from the Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Burbank, Torrance, and Glendale Police Departments.

The suspect was identified as Travelle Hamblet, 28, of Lancaster. He was arrested and booked at Van Nuys Jail for 211 PC – Robbery, Booking No. 6751803.

Anyone with details is asked to call ORCTF Lieutenant Michael McComas, 818-374-9420, or email ORC@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.