LOS ANGELES— On Monday, February 5, the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a man and his dog from the raging rapids in the Pacoima Wash, on day two of a record-breaking atmospheric river storm in Southern California.

At around 2:45 p.m., LAFD firefighters responded to bystander reports that a man – whose identity has not been disclosed – jumped into the Pacoima Wash in pursuit of his dog. Crews responded to several bridges and access points down river and located the canine, who managed to swim to the edge and escape the rapids, LAFD’s Nicholas Prange said in a statement.

LAFD Air Ops located the man, still conscious, and lowered a rescuer into the water to grab him. The man was lifted into the helicopter and transported to a local hospital by air. His dog was taken to a local animal shelter to receive treatment for minor injuries.

“Thanks to our friends at LA Animal Services for taking care of [the dog] while his owner received medical treatment after such a harrowing experience,” the Los Angeles Police Department posted on Instagram.

The man and his dog reportedly sustained minor injuries. No other victims were involved in this incident.

This is one of the many water rescues – including 16 people and five cats – that have unfolded across the Los Angeles area since the atmospheric river hit on Sunday, where five to ten inches of rain has fallen across the area, and more is to be expected. It’s more rain than the city averages for February, which is 3.64 inches, Fox Weather reported.

Three deaths have been confirmed and by Monday afternoon, 6.7 inches of rain had fallen at the Downtown Los Angeles measuring station, the National Weather Service reported. Nearly half the yearly average of 14.25 inches has fallen throughout the Los Angeles area. By Monday, it was recorded as the third-wettest two-day period since 1877, NWS reported.

All of Southern California has been declared under a State of Emergency and flash flood warnings have been issued. Individuals have been asked to limit unnecessary traveling while the storm persists.