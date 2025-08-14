WASHINGTON D.C — As of Thursday, August 14, the former first son, Hunter Biden has not yet retracted or apologized for false statements he made about Melania Trump. Hunter Biden is now facing a $1 billion lawsuit over claims he said some disparaging remarks about the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) in July 31, podcast interview on Politics War Room with James Carville and Al Hunt.



Reports indicate that Hunter Biden was repeating inaccurate information first reported by Michael Wolf of, The Daily Beast, indicating that it was a convicted sex trafficker, the late Jeffrey Epstein who introduced the then, Super model, Melania Knaus to Donald Trump.



On August 6, the First Lady’s attorney, Alejandro Brito sent out the following message to Hunter Biden, and his attorney, Abbe Lowell. The letter itself was first obtained by Fox News Digital.



“These false, disparaging, defamatory and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums. Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide.



Consequently, you have caused Mrs. Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm. Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any, and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer….”



Mr. Brito, then demanded that Biden; “Immediately issue and apology for the false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump in the conspicuous manner they were published.



Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice, but to pursue any-and-all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer,” Brito stated.



Channel 5 podcaster, Andrew Callaghan invited Biden back to apologize and offering him the platform and opportunity to do so.



“So, now, we’re here maybe to give you the platform to apologize to the first lady for your statements that you made about her possible connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Connections are like, so wide, and deep,” Callaghan said prompting, Biden, adding that “Mrs. Trump is seeking $1 billion in damages if we don’t take the video down and if Hunter here doesn’t issue a formal apology to Mrs. Trump.



Hunter Biden accepted the interview but did not comply. He used his opportunity to spread more hate with a profanity laced statement.



“F***that! That’s not going to happen, Biden responded.



“I also think they’re bullies, and that they think that a billion dollars is going to scare me. I have this to say to them; If they want to sit down for a deposition to clarify the nature of relationship between Jeffrey Epstein, if the President and the First Lady want to do that, and all the known associates around them at the time of whatever time that they met, I’m more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do that.”



The Daily Beast and the podcasters for Channel 5 took down the inaccurate information and publicly apologized to the first lady for reporting inaccurate information. Biden never did. Reports indicate that his red herring offering for a deposition will be met with a full libel suit against him.