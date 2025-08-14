Santa Cruz, CA – On the morning of Thursday, August 14, 2025, a two-vehicle crash occurred on northbound Highway 17 south of Pasatiempo Drive, according to KSBW.

The California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz reported that the accident caused significant traffic delays in the area as emergency personnel responded. They also stated that minor injuries were sustained as a result of the crash.

All northbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed following the collision. Traffic delays extended to the northbound Highway 1 interchange at Soquel Drive, creating congestion for commuters traveling through the region. It was not immediately clear how long the closure would remain in place during the initial response.

By late morning, CHP confirmed that the roadway had been fully reopened to traffic.

Authorities have not provided details regarding the number of people injured or the events that led to the collision.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Personal Injury Claims

After a traffic accident, victims and their families often deal with unexpected financial burdens, such as medical bills, lost income, and, in the worst cases, burial costs. A Personal Injury Claim allows accident victims to hold the at-fault party financially responsible for their cost of care.