HOLLYWOOD—Who doesn’t remember the phrase “diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” an actual metaphor, popularized by the song from the musical “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”, suggesting that diamonds due to their beauty, value and association with wealth and security, are a desirable and powerful symbol for women.

It implies that diamonds, unlike fleeting romantic relationships offer an enduring source of pleasure, status, and possibly even financial security. Diamonds, especially engagement rings, are seen as a symbol of commitment and social standing. Who doesn’t remember the jewelry of Elizabeth Taylor? When her ring was purchased, it cost $307,000. Today, the ring has a whopping value of $8.8 million. What’s special about an Asscher cut diamond? Those diamonds are special in the way that they’re designed to maximize both the clarity and the luster of a diamond. Elizabeth Taylor’s engagement ring from Richard Burton featured a 33-carat Krupp diamond, which fetched over $8.8 million at an auction in 2011, setting a record for $265,697 per carat. Richard Burton also dazzled Elizabeth Taylor, when he bought her a 69-carat Cartier diamond ring costing $1.5 million. When it comes to celebrity engagement rings, Taylor’s ring was on top of the list.

Who doesn’t remember Princess Grace Kelly’s engagement ring that made history because of its size and cost at the time. Her 10.48 carat Cartier ring cost $4,060,000 in 1956. Today, the diamond ring would cost about $45,0000.00 The ring features an emerald-cut diamond flanked by two baguette-cut side stones that’s set in platinum. Another ring that was huge, was Jacqueline Kennedy’s ring. A Marquise cut-diamond about 40.42 carat, purchased for $2.6 million. Now it’s worth $20 million. It was the second engagement ring from Aristotle Onassis, featuring a 40.42 marquise cut diamond, was sold for $2.6 million in 1996. Adjusted for inflation, that’s equivalent to $20 million in today’s currency. The remarkable piece was part of the original 601-carat Rough Lesotho Diamond discovered in 1967 and the creation of famed jeweler, Harry Winston.

Celebrity engagement rings are inspiring, such as Amal Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez Bezos among others. The latest is Georgina Rodriguez, the longtime girlfriend of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo just the other day of a gigantic rock on her ring finger. Ronaldo ,40, and his girlfriend, 31, met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid. He currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

The diamond is estimated to be 30-40 carats, costing anywhere from $5 million to $30 million. It’s truly a jaw-dropping diamond, which Georgina posted on Instagram. After nearly a decade together, they have finally made it official. It’s an oval-cut sparkler, a very trendy cut for 2025, and is set on a diamond studded band. It currently makes it one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings in history, worth an estimated, from recent reports, a whopping $30 million dollars. The couple, who share two children and have built a life together across Madrid, Turin, Manchester, and now Saudi Arabia, have been the subject of engagement speculation.

