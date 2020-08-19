BEVERLY HILLS— On August 18th, Flour Shop opened a new location in Beverly Hills.

The bakery, located at 9495 S Santa Monica Blvd, is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. everyday. The brand was founded by Amirah Kassem in 2012, and Kassem opened her first store in SoHo New York in November 2017.

The store will be open for walk ins, but preordering is available online too. The menu includes cake balls, explosion cakes, cookie cakes, ice cream, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cakes, and other treats and fun beverages. There are currently no gluten free options.

The full menu for the Beverly Hills location can be viewed at https://flourshop.com/location/beverly-hills/.

Individuals who come to the store are required to wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Amirah and her products have been featured in Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, and Refinery29.

In 2017, she was known for her “Explosion Cake,” and Cara the Unicorn Explosion Cake, which was an Instagram trend at the time.

Kassem was also the host of the Nickelodeon special “Cake My Day,” in which she helped kids make the cakes of their dreams.

“Full of surprises, my hope is that Cake My Day will inspire kids, and adults, to live the birthday lifestyle and celebrate their family and friends. We need to keep spreading magic, rainbows, glitter, unicorns, and eating cake!”Kassem said.