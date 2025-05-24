LOS ANGELES– Are you ready for football at the Olympic Games? Every die hard sports fan is thrilled by the news Flag Football will be making its triumphant debut in the Los Angeles Olympic Games in. 2028. Oh yeah, some of our Gridiron heroes in the NFL are excited about participating.

NFL owners passed a resolution, 32-0, on Tuesday, May 20 at the Spring League Meeting that will allow league players to try out to participate in flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

A maximum of one player from each team will be allowed to participate and each club’s designated international player is also permitted to take part for his country.

Under the proposed agreement, six men’s teams and six women’s teams consisting of 10 players apiece would compete in Los Angeles. NFL player participation representing their national flag football team would begin with a tryout or qualification process in advance of the Olympic competition.

“I think this news represents a great opportunity for the sport, for the NFL,” Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Tuesday after the announcement.

“It’s truly the next step in making NFL football and football a global sport for men and women of all ages and all opportunities across the globe. We think that’s the right thing to do, and this is a big step in accomplishing that.”

The NFL will spread worldwide excitement and joy to young girls and women. America’s favorite sport is continuing to reach bigger audiences across the Globe.

The hype might reach the fervor 1992 Men’s Basketball team in Barcelona. With names like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley, it is widely considered the greatest team of all time.

The 2028 Summer Games are scheduled to take place from July 14-30, 2028. NFL players generally are off from mid-June until the start of training camp in late July.

A four-time Pro Bowl player, Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson, has recent experience playing flag football at the reimagined Pro Bowl Games. He said it gave NFL players a taste of what playing on an Olympic team together could be like.

“For them to change the rules up and for us to go from a regular game to now [a flag football] game, honestly, it was way more fun,” Jefferson said.