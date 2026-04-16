WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) were dispatched to the 7900 block of Norton Avenue. A couple was reportedly walking with their baby due north the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard when a male suspect fired a shot striking that man walking. The suspect fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima. The suspect is still at large.



According to reports, the victim had stable vital signs when he was transported to an area hospital. Local surveillance footage depicted the victim awake and alert as he was being loaded into the hospital for transport.



Thursday, April 9, LASD responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of North Vista Street South of Santa Monica Boulevard. A shooter fired shots at a woman standing on the balcony at her apartment complex. The victim in this case was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in stable condition.



No arrests have been made in either one of the shootings. Both instances are still under investigation. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call LASD West Hollywood Station at 310-855-8550.