WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department indicated that on December 9, an assault transpired inside a nightclub on the 7900 block of Santa Monica Blvd. that ended with former NFL player Willie Lee McGinest Jr. being arrested.

McGinest Jr., 51, was identified as one of the individuals involved in the assault. On Monday, December 19 , McGinest arrived at the LASD West Hollywood Sheriff’s station to provide a statement regarding the incident. At the conclusion of the interview, he was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He posted bond and was released from custody at 9:46 a.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s West Hollywood Detective Bureau will be handling the investigation. There is no additional information available at this time.

McGinest Jr. played in the NFL for a total of 15 seasons. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1994 and played with the team for a total of 12 seasons, where he was named in two Pro Bowls (1996 and 2003) and helped the team earn 3 Super Bowl victories He played college football at USC.

After leaving the Patriots in 2006, he played with the Cleveland Browns until 2008 retiring in 2009 after signing a contract for a single-day with the New England Patriots.

McGinest and teammates Michael Jones and Jason Oliver were charged with battery and false imprisonment after a female USC student accused them of sexual assault on October 15, 1990, after an incident on June 20, 1990, where the victim, a 23 year-old summer school counselor indicated she was dragged into a dorm, pinned to a bed and sexually molested. McGinest, Jones and Oliver stated she entered the rool voluntarily and was involved in “horseplay” the LA Times reported. On June 15, 1991, all three were acquitted of false imprisonment and sexual assault charges.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station or Detective Huezo at (310) 855-8850.

Anyone who prefers to provide information anonymously, can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.