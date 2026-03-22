CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA—On Friday, February 20, the family of Robert Mueller, 81, announced that the Decorated Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran, former FBI Director(2001-2013) under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and Special Counsel of the investigation of President Trump, has passed away.



Mueller was born in New York City on August 7, 1944. He grew up in Abington Township, outside of Philadelphia. He attended Princeton University and earned his Master’s Degree at New York University. He earned his law degree at the University of Virginia.



He joined the Marine Corps at the age of 21. As a Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps, Mueller received a Bronze Star for valor and courage and a Purple Heart.



Mueller’s last work in the White House was to oversee the investigation to find out if Russia had interfered in the 2016 Presidential election of President Donald J. Trump in 2016. The investigation led to the arrest of other individuals.



President Trump often referred to that investigation as the “Russia Collusion,” calling it a “Witch Hunt,” and a “Hoax,” indicating that it was nothing more than a political attempt to undermine the Presidency. The investigation took over two years and cost the American taxpayers $32 million.



There was no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia to change the results of the 2016 Presidential election.



Mueller leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Ann Cabell Standish, two daughters, Melissa and Cynthia, and three grandchildren.



It is with “Deep sadness we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night,” the family stated. They asked that the public respect their privacy at this difficult time.



The cause of death was not released. In 2021, Mr. Mueller reportedly moved into a nursing facility in Charlottesville, Virginia, following a Parkinson’s diagnosis.