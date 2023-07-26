MARTHA’S VINEYARD—On Monday, July 24, authorities confirmed that they recovered the body of Tefari Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Virginia from the Edgartown Great Pond located at former President Obama’s estate in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Campbell reportedly drowned over the weekend while paddle boarding on the pond.



Initial reports indicated that the Obama’s claimed they were out of town at the time of Campbell’s death. Obama’s office later clarified that the Obama’s were indeed on the property, but not at their residence at the time of the drowning.





Multiple news reports indicate that prior to working as the White House chef, Tefari Campbell owned his own restaurant in his home state of Virginia. Campbell worked as a sous chef under Cristeta Crawford for then First Lady Laura Bush and the Bush Administration. Campbell was one of four chefs the Obama’s kept when they took office.

At the end of Obama’s Presidency, Campbell accepted an invitation to go work at the Obama’s estate as their personal chef in Martha’s Vineyard.

Journalist, Benny Johnson tweeted about the sous chef’s death, questioning why Obama lied about their initial whereabouts. Novelist Matt Wallace also went to Twitter on Campbell’s behalf sharing video footage of Tefari Campbell swimming laps.

“(Obama’s private chef who drowned today) may not have been the best swimmer…, but this video shows that he was more than capable of swimming the distance of a small pond with still water,” Wallace tweeted.



Philanthropist, Dom Lucre also responded on Twitter.



“I don’t know what Obama had Tefari Campbell cooking, but it had to be important for Tefari to be pronounced dead before he even touched the paddle boat. The pond was 8 ft., and the call was made from the Obama house. Jack Smith claims he will indict Trump tomorrow,” Lucre tweeted.



The Obama’s gave tribute to their friend and former chef. “A beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House, creative, passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” the Obama family shared.