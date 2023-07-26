SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, July 25, at approximately 10:30 p.m., work crews began work on the Santa Monica Bluffs that have recently began to show visible wear. For two weeks citizens in the Santa Monica area have contacted authorities with video footage and photos with what appears to be a split in the middle of the bluffs just over the Pacific Coast Highway. Residents have voiced their concerns that the bluffs may indeed fall and crumble onto Pacific Coast Highway.



Santa Monica city officials reported in, The Union Bulletin, that, “The huge fissure running down the bluffs above the Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica is hard to miss and was likely caused by heavy rains that soaked southern California earlier this year.”



Geologist and city engineers have rushed to the bluffs to find the safest way to remove the bluffs in the area they are threatening to fall. Specialist will begin to remove the piece that appears to be ready to crumble for the safety and well-being of those traveling on the PCH.