BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, December 18, the Beverly Hills Police Department disclosed results of the DUI Checkpoint that was conducted on Friday, December 15 at North Santa Monica Boulevard and Crescent Drive from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A total of 1,790 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and 173 were screened. Four drivers were cited for driving without a driver’s license.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.